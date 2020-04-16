China Warns U.S. to ‘Fulfill Its Obligations’ and Reverse WHO Defunding

China said Wednesday the U.S. should fulfill its obligations to the World Health Organization (WHO) during the coronavirus crisis, adding it was “seriously concerned” about the U.S. decision to suspend funding for the globalist body.

As Breitbart News reported, President Donald Trump ordered a hold on funds sent to the Geneva-based WHO on Tuesday, demanding they answer for their failures to properly warn the world about the coronavirus by putting political correctness above life-saving measures.

“China is seriously concerned about the U.S. announcement to suspend funding for the World Health Organization,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing, as reported by AFP.

“The current global epidemic situation is grim. It is at a critical moment. This U.S. decision will weaken WHO’s capacities and undermine the international cooperation against the epidemic.”

“We urge the United States to earnestly fulfill their responsibilities and obligations, and support the WHO-led international action against the epidemic,” Zhao said, claiming the agency plays an “irreplaceable role” against the pandemic. – READ MORE

