Teacher discovers student’s ‘detailed’ plan for carrying out a deadly massacre in Florida

A Florida teacher reportedly discovered Monday a “detailed” plan to carry out a mass killing at a high school in northern Florida.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office said that it detained an unnamed 15-year-old student after the teacher discovered plans in the teen’s composition book.

The teen was taken into custody in connection with the incident, and later arrested and charged with making threats to kill and/or conduct a mass shooting, which is a second-degree felony, according to the sheriff’s office. The teen was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Gainesville, Florida, after the investigation concluded.

The student was reportedly showing other students pages outlining “various strategies for carrying out” a massacre at the high school.

Investigators turned up six pages including “specific dates/times that a shooting should occur, the locations on campus in which the act(s) should be carried out, and the order in which certain people should be attacked.” – READ MORE