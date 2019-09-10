Michael Flynn Tells House Intel Democrats To Pound Sand Over Testimony And Documents

Former National Security adviser Michael Flynn is refusing to cooperate with the Democrat-controlled House Intelligence Committee’s demand for testimony and documents, according to Politico, citing a Monday letter by Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Moreover, Flynn’s new legal counsel, Sidney Powell, has been giving House Democrats the business.

“Notwithstanding repeated efforts by committee staff to engage with your counsel and accommodate your adjournment requests, you have, to date, failed to comply with the committee’s subpoena or cooperate with the committee’s efforts to secure your compliance,” Schiff wrote to Flynn – demanding an appearance for testimony on September 25.

Of Powell, Schiff wrote that she “exhibit[ed] a troubling degree of unprofessionalism” during communications with committee staffers, which were outlined in the letter.

According to Schiff, Powell “refused to accept service” of the subpoena issued by the panel in June. Schiff indicated that Powell repeatedly sought deadline extensions for Flynn’s cooperation before ultimately ignoring phone calls attempting to arrange Flynn’s testimony for late July, just ahead of Congress’ six-week summer recess.

Schiff also said Powell told the committee that Flynn would invoke his Fifth Amendment rights and would not answer any questions other than confirming his name. –Politico

"The Fifth Amendment privilege must be invoked in response to specific questions or topics that might tend to incriminate you if answered truthfully," wrote Schiff. "Your counsel's blanket invocation of the Fifth Amendment … is, therefore, inadequate."