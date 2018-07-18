TAKE THAT, OBAMA: Treasury Department Will Permit Non-Profits To Protect Names And Addresses Of Donors

On Monday, in a major victory for conservative groups, the Treasury Department announced that some tax-exempt groups that participate in politics will no longer have to disclose their donors to the Internal Revenue Service. Those groups include Section 501(c)4 groups; conservative Section 501(c)4 groups were targeted by the IRS during the Obama Administration.

Now, with the Treasury Department’s announcement, although charities and political groups will still be required to provide the names and addresses of donors, some tax-exempt groups will not have to provide the donors’ names and addresses. Among those groups are an arm of the National Rifle Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stated, “Americans shouldn’t be required to send the IRS information that it doesn’t need to effectively enforce our tax laws, and the IRS simply does not need tax returns with donor names and addresses to do its job in this area. This change will in no way limit transparency. The same information about tax-exempt organizations that was previously available to the public will continue to be available, while private taxpayer information will be better protected.”- READ MORE

