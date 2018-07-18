FAKE NEWS: CNN Gives False Reason Why Former Trump Official Canceled On Them

Former National Security Council Comms Director Michael Anton was scheduled to appear on CNN’s “Erin Burnett OutFront” on Monday night but canceled citing his distrust of the network.

CNN’s Erin Burnett tweeted about the cancellation, writing: “Michael Anton, Former Trump NSC spox, canceled his appearance on Outfront tonight because he couldn’t defend @realDonaldTrump today.”

Michael Anton, Former Trump NSC spox, cancelled his appearance on Outfront tonight because he couldn’t defend @realDonaldTrump today. — Erin Burnett (@ErinBurnett) July 16, 2018

A couple of hours after Burnett’s tweet and after her show aired on CNN, Anton released a statement that was posted to Twitter by David Reaboi, national security consultant and senior vice president at the Security Studies Group.

“From the moment President Trump’s press conference ended, CNN’s coverage was atrocious and histrionic,” Anton said in the statement. “I did cancel, because I knew that whatever I said, CNN would try to use me as a cudgel with which to bash the President. I support President Trump and I never want to be misused as an instrument to undermine him or his administration.”

“As soon as CNN was informed of my withdrawal, they threatened to cite that withdrawal on air to bash the President,” Anton continued. “And that’s exactly what they did. It’s clear I made the right decision.” – READ MORE

