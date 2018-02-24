T.I.: It’s Easier For ‘The Government To Enslave’ When Citizens Don’t Have Guns (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Atlanta-based rapper T.I. believes that the gun debate following the recent school shooting is “a tough one,” but he still believes the Second Amendment needs to be protected to maintain American citizens’ way of life.

“It’s a tough one,” the 37-year-old rapper told TMZ. “I think you should probably make it more difficult for people who aren’t mentally stable to have guns, and maybe there should be some … I just honestly feel like if you lose the right to bear arms as a citizen, then you know what I’m saying, it’s easy to enslave. It’s easy for the government to enslave people when they don’t have the right to bear arms.”

T.I. then noted that felons aren’t the ones carrying out these mass shootings, despite what everyone may think and suggested that the system for purchasing firearms needs to be changed. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *