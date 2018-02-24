Michael Moore Claims The NRA Is 15,189 Times Worse Than ISIS

Michael Moore climbed out from the rock he lives under on Friday to make an outrageous claim against the National Rifle Association.

Not only did the liberal filmmaker call the NRA a “terrorist organization,” he also blamed the group for 1.2 million American deaths committed by people with firearms, making the NRA 15,189.87 times worse than the Islamic State.

The NRA is a terrorist organization. The media should speak of the NRA in the same way they do ISIS. Total ISIS-inspired deaths in US = 79. Thanks to the NRA & the politicians they buy, we’ve had 1.2 MILLION American gun deaths since John Lennon was shot dead in NYC #NRAKillsKids — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 23, 2018

“The NRA is a terrorist organization. The media should speak of the NRA in the same way they do ISIS,” Moore wrote in a tweet. “Total ISIS-inspired deaths in US = 79. Thanks to the NRA & the politicians they buy, we’ve had 1.2 MILLION American gun deaths since John Lennon was shot dead in NYC #NRAKillsKids,” he concluded. – READ MORE

