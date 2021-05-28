‘Systemic Racism’ Smuggles Its Way Into 127 TV Episodes

Goal number 21 of the 1963 communist goals is, “Gain control of key positions in radio, TV, and motion pictures.” Well done, komrades.

In the year since the death of George Floyd, Hollywood has churned out 127 episodes of various TV shows promoting either “systemic racism,” BLM, or defunding the police.

Some of the propaganda-laden TV shows attacking cops and promoting Marxism are CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted and NCIS: Los Angeles, NBC’s Chicago PD and Superstore, and CW’s Black Lightning.

CW’s Black Lightning aired an episode in which police conduct a no-knock raid and kill an innocent black woman. BLM rallies, not riots, follow. Clearly an homage to Breonna Taylor. Did the episode mention the real-life Breonna allowed her ex-boyfriend to use her address and car to sell drugs? Did the episode show her current boyfriend fire his gun illegally through a door and hit a cop? Did the show mention Breonna was hit in the crossfire? I don’t know, I’ve never even heard of the show. The point of the episode is obvious: Breonna died because cops are racists who can’t wait to kill black people.

CBS’s S.W.A.T. and ABC’s The Rookie have recently aired shows promoting the idea that defunding our police is a good idea. The Rookie reportedly featured a character arguing “the criminal justice system is inherently biased, designed to punish poor people, and people of color,” and that the only way to fix it would be to “defund the police.” – READ MORE

