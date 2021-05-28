Facebook Stops Removing Posts Claiming COVID-19 Man-Made After Lab-Leak Hypothesis Finally Goes Mainstream

After nearly 18 months of punishing anyone who suggested that COVID-19 might have originated in a Wuhan lab, Facebook has decided to stop removing posts which claim the virus was man-made or manufactured, a company spokesperson told Politico on Wednesday.

The move comes after the Wall Street Journal reported that three lab workers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology were hospitalized in late 2019 with symptoms consistent with the virus – building on previous reporting by the Washington Post‘s Josh Rogin. Both articles cast doubt on the mainstream media’s unsupported claim that COVID-19 jumped from bats to humans through an intermediary species – as opposed to the far more plausible theory that the virus escaped from a lab known for manipulating bat coronaviruses to better infect humans, in the same town which became ground zero for the pandemic. As we noted last week, there were very obvious clues to anyone able to think for themselves.

As the mainstream media parroted CCP talking points throughout 2020 and punished anyone who strayed from the official narrative, Facebook banned Zero Hedge articles and policed COVID ‘disinformation’ based on the word of so-called “fact checkers” who insisted that the new disease could only have emerged via yet-to-be discovered animal intermediaries.

Of course, one of Facebook’s “fact checkers” also worked at the Wuhan lab, and was defending her former colleagues in a giant undisclosed conflict of interest.- READ MORE

