Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to visit Kim Jong Un in North Korea, state media says

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will visit Kim Jong Un in North Korea’s capital, the regime’s state media announced Sunday, in what would be the first face-to-face meeting between the two leaders.

North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said Assad expressed willingness to visit Pyongyang to meet with Kim on May 30 while receiving the credentials for the North Korean ambassador.

“I am going to visit the DPRK and meet HE Kim Jong Un,” Assad was quoted saying, using the acronym “HE” for “His Excellency.”

No other details, including when the possible summit may occur, was released.

Assad was also quoted saying he believed Kim would “achieve the final victory and realize the reunification of Korea without fail.” KCNA also reported Assad saying the Syrian government would “fully support all policies and measures of the DPRK leadership.” – READ MORE

