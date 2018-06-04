Giuliani: Even if Trump had shot Comey he couldn’t be prosecuted

President Trump‘s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said in a new interview on Sunday that even if Trump had shot former FBI Director James Comey, he still couldn’t have been indicted.

“In no case can he be subpoenaed or indicted,” Giuliani told HuffPost. “I don’t know how you can indict while he’s in office. No matter what it is.”

The former New York City mayor went on to say that impeachment would be the course of action if Trump committed a crime, even in the extreme hypothetical circumstance that he shot Comey.

“If he shot James Comey, he’d be impeached the next day,” Giuliani told HuffPost. “Impeach him, and then you can do whatever you want to do to him.”

The comments come one day after The New York Times obtained a letter from Trump’s legal team arguing that the Constitution gives the president the authority to, “if he wished, terminate the inquiry, or even exercise his power to pardon.”

Norm Eisen, a former White House ethics lawyer under President Obama, told HuffPost that Giuliani’s claims were “absurd.” – READ MORE

