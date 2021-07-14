Sydney Lockdown to Continue Until We Get Down to ‘Close to Zero’ Cases: NSW Premier

Sydney will not escape lockdown until it achieves zero or “close to zero” cases of COVID-19 following the confirmation of 89 cases of the CCP virus in 24 hours, the NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on Tuesday.

The premier said the new Delta variant is a “game changer” which will send Sydney into a lengthy lockdown, and regional NSW will also need to “sacrifice.”

“I’d love to have a crystal ball to say exactly when the end date will be, but that’s up to all of us,” Berejiklian said.

The news of the extended lockdown comes after a 70-year-old man from the Eastern suburbs died 4 days after he contracted COVID-19. NSW Health has not yet disclosed whether the mane was vaccinated.

Berejiklian also stressed that residents in the Greater Sydney area are "not to visit other family members in other households," noting that more than three-quarters of all those cases of community transmission were close family contacts.

