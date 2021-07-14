Chinese Professor Disappears From Social Media After Video of Him Discussing Organ Theft Surfaces Online

A Chinese criminal law professor’s social media account was recently scrubbed after a video surfaced of him speaking about the crime of organ theft in the country.

Luo Xiang, who has over 2.5 million followers on China’s Twitter-like Weibo, is a professor at the School of Criminal Justice at the state-run China University of Political Science and Law.

Luo’s remarks on organ theft appeared in an undated video, which began circulating on China’s social media on June 26.

On the same day, all his social media posts were found to have been deleted.

It is unclear whether he deleted the posts himself or whether the posts were deleted by China’s censors. But his comments hit on a sensitive topic for the Chinese regime: organ harvesting.

While Luo’s remarks were directed to criminals conducting illegal organ harvesting, the practice is also carried out on a much broader scale at the direction of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). State-sanctioned organ harvesting from live prisoners of conscience has been occurring for years in China and continues to this day.- READ MORE

