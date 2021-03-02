Swedish Soccer Star Slams LeBron James: Stop Preaching Politics, ‘Do What You’re Good At’

Swedish soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic slammed pro basketball’s LeBron James and other high-profile athletes for using their platforms to weigh in on politics.

Ibrahimovic, who plays for the Italian club AC Milan, said that professional athletes should stick to what they’re “good at” and what earned them the substantial platforms they hold. The soccer player said that while he respects James’ ability on the court, the basketball star’s public political statements do not “look good,” according to ESPN.

“ is phenomenal at what he’s doing, but I don’t like when people have some kind of status, they go and do politics at the same time,” Ibrahimovic said. “Do what you’re good at. Do the category you do. I play football because I’m the best at playing football.”

“I don’t do politics. If I would be a political politician, I would do politics,” he added. “That is the first mistake people do when they become famous and they become in a certain status. Stay out of it. Just do what you do best because it doesn’t look good.”- READ MORE

