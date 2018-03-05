Security World
Swedish Public Broadcaster Journalist Harassed Called ‘Whore’, Told Not To Film In Stockholm No-Go Zone
Swedish broadcast journalist Anna-Klara Bankel was called a “damn whore” and told not to film in the notorious Stockholm no-go suburb of Rinkeby by locals whilst recording video footage for a documentary.
Anna-Klara Bankel, who works for the Swedish public broadcaster SVT, was called a “damn whore” while attempting to interview locals on the effectiveness of recently introduced CCTV cameras in the area to combat drug dealing and other crimes.
While trying to talk to locals in the main square of Rinkeby, a man shouted: “Go away! You cannot film here. Damn it!”
Bankel replied: “Yes … there is a little unpleasant mood when you stand here.”
Shop owners who were interviewed by the television crew said that the CCTV cameras had done nothing to stop the drug dealing in the area as dealers had simply resorted to hiding drugs in the shops themselves. – READ MORE
