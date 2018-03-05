The DNC just seriously exploited the Parkland shooting and a student — here’s what they did

As if the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School wasn’t being politically exploited enough, one of the shooting’s victims is now using the tragedy to fundraise for the Democratic National Committee.

MSD senior Sara Imam wrote a fundraising email blast for the DNC on Friday using the shooting to urge Americans to support Democrats in the 2018 midterm elections.

Recipients of the email were encouraged to sign a petition pledging to vote for Democrats in the midterms, but according to the Daily Caller, the pledge sought personal information from each signer, including name, address, email address, phone number, among other information.

Afterward, the petition directed signers to a donation page where they could donate to the DNC.

That wasn’t the only email sent in Imam’s name, though it was the one that was more direct. In another, titled, “I am a Parkland survivor,” Imam explains how most of her fellow students aren’t old enough to vote, so they’re counting on voting-age Americans to stand up for them and increased gun control. – READ MORE

