Sweden Refuses To Impose New Lockdown Measures, Saying People Have Suffered Enough

Health authorities in Sweden have refused to follow the rest of Europe by imposing new coronavirus lockdown measures on their population, arguing that those beset by loneliness and misery of being isolated have suffered enough.

Despite Sweden mirroring other countries on the continent with rising coronavirus infections, the government has held firm in refusing to lockdown its population, weighing the untold misery and health impacts of isolation against the threat of COVID-19.

“The elderly, they said, have suffered enough,”writes Fraser Nelson. “They have spent months being advised to avoid public transport, shopping malls and other parts of everyday life. And the result? Loneliness. Misery. This is more than unpleasant: it quickly translates into depression, mental health issues and mortality.

“We cannot only think about infection control,” said Lena Hallengren, Sweden’s health minister, “we also need to think about public health.”

An important distinction: "focus on Covid to the exclusion of other conditions and you risk lives."

