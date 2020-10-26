Matthew McConaughey bashes cancel culture, talks about being Christian in Hollywood and defunding the police

McConaughey pointed out some Hollywood liberals go so far left they become ‘illiberal’

Matthew McConaughey gave an interview to Joe Rogan where they discussed a myriad of topics, including the actor slamming cancel culture, talking about being a Christian in Hollywood, and providing an eye-opening response to the defund the police movement.

McConaughey blasted the practice of cancel culture during his appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

“We’re making people persona non grata because of something they do that is right now deemed wrong or it’s the hot point in a hot topic right now,” the Hollywood actor stated. “You can’t erase someone’s entire existence. Where the heck does some forgiveness go?”

Rogan asked the “Interstellar” actor if he has experienced any discrimination in Hollywood for being Christian, and he said he “hasn’t had any difficulties.”

However, McConaughey did point out the phoniness of some of his fellow actors.

“I have had moments where I was on stage receiving an award in front of my peers in Hollywood,” McConaughey explained. “And there were people in the crowd that I have prayed with before dinners…many times.”- READ MORE

