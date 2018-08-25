    True Pundit

    Crime

    Suspects went home ‘to eat the pizza’ after robbing, killing delivery driver, police say

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Three suspects are accused of shooting and killing an Indianapolis pizza delivery driver for his pizza, which they then took home to eat, investigators said.

    Papa John’s driver and manager LaVon Drake, 24, reportedly hadn’t been scheduled to work Monday night, but had come in to help his co-workers.

    The suspects were identified as Juwuan Terry, 18; Jason Epeards, 18; and Jasean Dale, 19. They are suspected of killing Drake with two different weapons, officials said, according to Fox 59 of Indianapolis.

    “It’s devastating,” Drake’s co-worker and friend Cheyenne Pryor told the Indianapolis Star. “He was a good young man, a great employee and a great manager. I’m going to miss him so much.”

    Police tracked the car to a nearby apartment complex where the men confessed to robbing and killing Drake, police said, according to the report.

    The suspects had gone home “to eat the pizza,” investigators told the station.  – READ MORE

    A security guard at a Tennessee hospital had sex in a storage room with a dead woman’s body, authorities said Thursday.

    Cameron Wright, 23, was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse after at least two witnesses saw him having sex with a dead body inside a body storage area at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

    Police said Wright admitted to the crime. His bond was set at $3,000.

    St. Francis Hospital-Memphis said in a statement obtained by FOX13 Memphis that Wright has since been fired. – READ MORE

    Suspects went home 'to eat the pizza' after robbing, killing delivery driver, police say
    Suspects went home 'to eat the pizza' after robbing, killing delivery driver, police say

    Three suspects are accused of shooting and killing an Indianapolis pizza delivery driver for his pizza, which they then took home to eat, investigators said.

    Fox News Fox News
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: