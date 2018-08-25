Suspects went home ‘to eat the pizza’ after robbing, killing delivery driver, police say

Three suspects are accused of shooting and killing an Indianapolis pizza delivery driver for his pizza, which they then took home to eat, investigators said.

Papa John’s driver and manager LaVon Drake, 24, reportedly hadn’t been scheduled to work Monday night, but had come in to help his co-workers.

The suspects were identified as Juwuan Terry, 18; Jason Epeards, 18; and Jasean Dale, 19. They are suspected of killing Drake with two different weapons, officials said, according to Fox 59 of Indianapolis.

“It’s devastating,” Drake’s co-worker and friend Cheyenne Pryor told the Indianapolis Star. “He was a good young man, a great employee and a great manager. I’m going to miss him so much.”

Police say these men confessed to robbing and killing a Papa John’s delivery driver before taking the pizza he was delivering home to eat it. https://t.co/baxoiUhIxg — FOX59 News (@FOX59) August 22, 2018

Police tracked the car to a nearby apartment complex where the men confessed to robbing and killing Drake, police said, according to the report.

The suspects had gone home “to eat the pizza,” investigators told the station. – READ MORE

A security guard at a Tennessee hospital had sex in a storage room with a dead woman’s body, authorities said Thursday.

Cameron Wright, 23, was arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse after at least two witnesses saw him having sex with a dead body inside a body storage area at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said Wright admitted to the crime. His bond was set at $3,000.

#BREAKING: Man admits to having sex with corpse at Memphis hospital, police say –> https://t.co/HbIwTmflK7 pic.twitter.com/rITOO5jHcn — FOX13 Memphis (@FOX13Memphis) August 23, 2018

St. Francis Hospital-Memphis said in a statement obtained by FOX13 Memphis that Wright has since been fired. – READ MORE