‘Lock Him Up’: GOP Rep Duncan Hunter Faces Crowd After Pleading Not Guilty (VIDEO)

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) arrived at a federal courthouse on Thursday, followed by dozens of protestors, to plead not guilty to charges of misusing campaign funds. Hunter, along with his wife, are accused of misspending more than a quarter of a million dollars for personal reasons including travel, video games, and rounds of tequila shots.

Among the accusations against him are allegations of disrespecting the military as part of his expense write-offs. In 2015, he is alleged to have bought “Hawaii shorts” but wrote it off as “golf balls for the Wounded Warriors,” an organization for injured veterans.

Congressman Duncan Hunter shows up to court for arraignment. I haven’t spotted wife yet @10News pic.twitter.com/i0GW7sGWNz — Mimi Elkalla (@10NewsMimi) August 23, 2018

Duncan Hunter walked into the courthouse this morning to chants of "lock him up." (via ABC) pic.twitter.com/sdGMbUCRUg — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 23, 2018

Hunter also allegedly tried to cover a personal trip to Italy as a business one by suggesting a visit to a Naval base. When the base denied the request for the certain days, Hunter said, “tell the Navy to go f*** themselves.” – READ MORE

Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., and his wife, Margaret, were indicted on charges of illegally converting $250,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses and filing false records, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

In response, House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday evening that he would remove the congressman from all committee assignments for the time being, calling the charges against Hunter “deeply serious.”

Among the allegations named in the 48-page indictment included instances between 2009 and 2016 when Hunter and his wife used campaign funds to pay for family vacations to Italy and Hawaii, school tuition, dental work, and even domestic and international travel for almost a dozen relatives, according to a press release from the Southern District of California’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.