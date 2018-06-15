True Pundit

Security World

Suspected Islamic extremist ricin attack plot foiled in Germany, prosecutors say

Posted on by
Share:

An Islamic terrorism plot to launch a deadly attack with the toxin ricin was reportedly thwarted in Germany, prosecutors revealed Thursday.

Authorities said a 29-year-old Tunisian, identified only as Sief Allah H., was taken into custody Wednesday after an investigation uncovered he had procured the materials needed to create ricin in mid-May and even succeeded in creating the toxin earlier this month.

Investigators found the toxin after a search of his apartment in Cologne, federal prosecutors in Karlsruhe said in a written statement.

“He procured 1,000 castor bean seeds online as well as an electronic coffee grinder,” they said. The shell of the castor bean plant seed is highly poisonous and can be used to create ricin.READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Suspected Islamic extremist ricin attack plot foiled in Germany, prosecutors say
Suspected Islamic extremist ricin attack plot foiled in Germany, prosecutors say

An Islamic terrorism plot to launch a deadly attack with the toxin ricin was reportedly thwarted in Germany, prosecutors revealed Thursday.

Fox News Fox News
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: