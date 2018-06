MELANIA TRUMP’S APPROVAL RATING HITS 50 PERCENT

First lady Melania Trump has a 50 percent approval rating, according to a new poll.

An Economist/YouGov poll shows that 28 percent of respondents strongly approve of Melania Trump’s handling of the job, while 22 percent somewhat approve.

Of those who did not approve, 13 percent somewhat disapprove and 13 percent strongly disapprove. 26 percent have no opinion.- READ MORE

