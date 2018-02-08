Uncategorized
Suspected drunk driver wedges Lamborghini underneath trailer, police say
A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving Saturday after he crashed his Lamborghini Gallardo Superleggera underneath a trailer, police said.
Cesar Castro Rodriguez, 31, of Westminster, was not injured and Costa Mesa police said he was looking for a 25-year-old passenger when authorities arrived on the scene, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The Gallardo Superleggera sold new for over $235,000 during its 2010-2013 production run and could hit a top speed of 202 mph. – READ MORE