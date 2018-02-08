Rep. Paul Gosar: Obama’s Fast and Furious, Benghazi, IRS Scandals All Connected to DOJ, FBI Corruption in Trump Probe

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), a leading conservative member of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, told Breitbart News Daily on Wednesday that he believes that there is an interconnectivity between various high-profile Barack Obama-era scandals and the latest revelations about corruption at the Department of Justice and FBI.

“If you don’t think the [Operation] Fast and Furious—attacking the Second Amendment—along with Operation Choke Point, you know that sacred amendment that holds our government accountable and protection for all the other amendments, if you don’t think Benghazi and the lack of accountability when they knew something was going to come, if you don’t think that the IRS and the attacking of your adversaries financially, and the unmasking are unrelated things, think again,” Gosar said.

“You know, this previous administration—the Obama administration—micromanaged everything out of the White House. And I challenge people, remember the Syrian strikes that were actually handpicked and dictated by the president at that time. This gentleman was involved in everything. That’s where all this leads. When you look at the cover-up with the email scandal with Hillary Clinton, it gets—it should have pointed out exactly what we’ve been talking about, that this was the weaponization of our Justice Department not only to cover up for the previous administration and the wrongdoing and ills of them and those associated with them, but also to attack a sitting president—actually a candidate at the time, then president-elect and then a current, sitting president you know of an opposition party. This is outrageous, and you are exactly right we have got to get to the bottom of this so that people are held accountable because that is what America wants. But it’s going to be a hard, slow slog trying to get this information out. But it’s coming, as witnessed by the memo from Devin Nunes and as witnessed by Grassley and Graham and new revelations and the Inspector General—don’t forget Michael Horowitz sitting out there as well.” – READ MORE

FBI agent Peter Strzok told his fellow agent and mistress Lisa Page that President Obama “wants to know everything we’re doing” related to the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, according to a newly released text.

“Potus wants to know everything we’re doing,” Page texted Strzok on Sept. 2, 2016, according to Fox News. That text was in reference to then-FBI Director James Comey, who had been preparing talking points for Obama regarding the probe into the former secretary of state.

The messages are part of a forthcoming report by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee titled “The Clinton Email Scandal and the FBI’s Investigation of it.” Strzok and Page later worked together on Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation of the Russian government’s relationship with President Trump’s campaign.

Other newly released messages show Strzok on Nov. 4, 2015, called Virginians who voted for then-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s wife in a state Senate race “ignorant hillbillys.” – READ MORE

New revelations about two anti-Trump and pro-Clinton FBI officials were revealed on Thursday as previously undisclosed text messages between the two show that they were eager to “get around” the bureau’s rules for archiving and preserving text messages.

The newly-released texts between FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page appear to show that they were interested in getting around policies that dictated they had to preserve communications. The Washington Examiner reports:

Committee Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, in a letter dated January 31 to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said, “According to text messages produced to the committee, Ms. Page and Mr. Strzok make references to communicating with other FBI employees via text message, phone call, email and voicemail. Additional text messages suggest that FBI officials used non-official email accounts and messaging programs to communicate about official business.” – READ MORE