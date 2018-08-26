Suspect named in mass Jacksonville Landing Madden tournament shooting

    True Pundit

    The suspect in the Jacksonville Landing mass shooting is allegedly from the Baltimore-area and federal agents were searching a home in that area, according to the Baltimore Sun.

    The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office believes the suspect shooter in the Jacksonville Landing shooting to be David Katz, 24.

    The suspect in the Jacksonville Landing mass shooting is allegedly from the Baltimore-area and federal agents are searching a home in that area, according to the Baltimore Sun.

    The suspect began shooting at a Madden Football video game tournament at the Jacksonville Landing. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect was dead and no outstanding suspects are being sought. READ MORE:

