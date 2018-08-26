Suspect named in mass Jacksonville Landing Madden tournament shooting

The suspect in the Jacksonville Landing mass shooting is allegedly from the Baltimore-area and federal agents were searching a home in that area, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office believes the suspect shooter in the Jacksonville Landing shooting to be David Katz, 24.

The suspect in the Jacksonville Landing mass shooting is allegedly from the Baltimore-area and federal agents are searching a home in that area, according to the Baltimore Sun.

The suspect began shooting at a Madden Football video game tournament at the Jacksonville Landing. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the suspect was dead and no outstanding suspects are being sought. READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1