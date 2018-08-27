Kennesaw State Cuts 4 of 5 Cheerleaders Who Took a Knee During Anthem Last Yea

Kennesaw State University Has Cut Four Of The Five Cheerleaders Who Took A Knee During The Playing Of The National Anthem Last Year, According To Reports.

The school newspaper, the Sentinel, noted that four of the five kneelers did not make the cut for the 2018 football season. KSU’s athletic department reported that 91 women tried out for the 52 spots on the various cheer squads, up from 61 applicants last year. The department also noted that three other members of last year’s teams also did not make the cut for this year.

“Similar to all KSU sports teams, multi-year spots on rosters are not guaranteed, and all student-athletes must earn their position on a team,” a letter from the KSU athletic department stated according to the school’s paper.

The five cheerleaders made national news last year when they joined in with the NFL’s protests against the country during the playing of the national anthem. Their protests earned them the nickname “The Kennesaw Five.”. – READ MORE

But this week, the Trump re-election campaign has jumped on the network’s decision with an email urging supporters to sign a petition urging ESPN to dump its blackout of the anthem, TMZ reported.

“Just after we heard a sitting governor trash America, ESPN has now decided it will no longer play the National Anthem before Monday Night Football,” the Trump campaign email reads. The governor referenced is New York’s Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo who recently had to do damage control for saying “America was never that great.”

“If ‘America’ is too offensive for anyone in our country, then what are they doing in America?” the campaign email continued.

“I’m calling on you to join me in denouncing this SPINELESS surrender to the politically correct liberal mob. I was the first person to sign this petition. Now I need you to follow my lead and be the second,” the missive concluded. – READ MORE