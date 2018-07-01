True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Susan Sarandon’s Anti-Trump Stunt Leads to Her Arrest

Posted on by
Share:

Actress and anti-Trump activist Susan Sarandon was among those arrested on Capitol Hill on Thursday during a “Women Disobey” march against President Donald Trump and his immigration policies.

“Arrested. Stay Strong. Keep fighting. #WomenDisobey,” Sarandon tweeted Thursday afternoon.

Only a few hours after revealing she’d been arrested, Sarandon was on Twitter again.“Powerful, beautiful action with hundreds of women saying we demand the reunification of families separated by immoral ICE policy,” she wrote. “This is what Democracy looks like. #WomenDisobey.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Susan Sarandon's Anti-Trump Stunt Leads to Her Arrest
Susan Sarandon's Anti-Trump Stunt Leads to Her Arrest

'Keep fighting.'

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: