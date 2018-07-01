Susan Sarandon’s Anti-Trump Stunt Leads to Her Arrest

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Conservative Tribune
Actress and anti-Trump activist Susan Sarandon was among those arrested on Capitol Hill on Thursday during a “Women Disobey” march against President Donald Trump and his immigration policies.
Susan Sarandon showing up at the #WomenDisobey event is like an arsonist hanging around to watch the building they set fire to burn pic.twitter.com/V0b5tEW8yY
— TBogg – more or less (@tbogg) June 29, 2018
“Arrested. Stay Strong. Keep fighting. #WomenDisobey,” Sarandon tweeted Thursday afternoon.
Arrested. Stay strong. Keep fighting. #WomenDisobey
— Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) June 28, 2018