Brutal MS-13 Murder Suspects Were Unaccompanied Minors from El Salvador

A pair of teenage brothers charged in the stabbing death of a 19-year-old in Maryland are nationals of El Salvador who arrived in the U.S. as unaccompanied minors, The Daily Caller News Foundation has learned.

Lenin Mancias-Callejas and Bryan Mancias-Callejas, both 16, were arrested and charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in the killing of Herson Mejia-Alvarez, Prince George’s County Police said.

Both Mancias-Callejas brothers are illegal immigrants from El Salvador, a senior Department of Homeland Security official familiar with the matter told TheDCNF on Friday.

“DHS can confirm that Lenin Mancias-Callejas and Bryan Mancias-Callejas are natives of El Salvador who entered the United States as an Unaccompanied Alien Children [UAC] and are illegally present,” the official said on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case publicly.

Prince George’s County police say officers found Mejia-Alvarez’s body on the afternoon of May 23 in Silver Spring, Maryland, a near suburb of Washington, D.C. Cell phone records show that Mejia-Alvarez and the Mancias-Callejas brothers were at the same apartment building and then went together to a wooded area, where the 19-year-old’s body was later found. – READ MORE

