Susan Collins Says There Has Been ‘Mischaracterization’ of Her Position on the Impeachment Process

When it comes to how she believes the process of the Senate’s impeachment trial should take place, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) is expressing that she has been mischaracterized on her stance.

“There has been a lot of mischaracterization and misunderstanding about my position on the process the Senate should follow for the impeachment trial,” Collins wrote in a statement on Thursday.

The Maine Republican then listed out some of her positions for the impeachment trial that will be conducted in the Senate against President Donald Trump.

Among her positions on the impeachment process listed, Collins notes that she believes they should follow the same model used during former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial.

Additionally, the senator shared that she is “likely” to support calling witnesses in the trial — a point she has previously expressed openness to. She also later notes that she has “not made a decision on any particular witnesses.” – READ MORE