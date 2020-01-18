Pelosi gleefully reminds Trump he’s ‘impeached forever’ during appearance on Bill Maher show

Not much seemed solemn or prayerful about Nancy Pelosi‘s appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher” on Friday night.

In Maher’s return from a holiday hiatus, the House speaker spoke gleefully about her colleagues impeaching President Trump and doubled down on her Russian-charged attacks against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

After Maher pointed out that Pelosi was initially “rather reluctant” to move forward with impeachment and waited until “it was inevitable,” the California Democrat responded that Trump simply gave his critics in the House “no choice” in the matter.

“It wasn’t a question of his being worth it. The Constitution was worth it. He had to be impeached.” Watch @SpeakerPelosi‘s message for @realDonaldTrump on #RealTime: pic.twitter.com/rkfSwmWzuE — Real Time (@RealTimers) January 18, 2020

“And you’re impeached forever,” Pelosi replied with a big grin on her face, sparking applause from the audience. “No matter what the Senate does, that can never be erased.”

The HBO star later offered Pelosi a chance to speak directly to the president — on the off chance that Trump was watching the show.

“If I knew that the president was listening, I would want him to know that he is impeached forever,” Pelosi said, “and he is impeached forever because he used the office of president to try to influence a foreign country for his personal and political benefit and doing so, he undermined our national security, he was disloyal to his oath of office to protect the Constitution and he placed in jeopardy the integrity of our election.” – READ MORE