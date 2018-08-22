Susan Collins: Kavanaugh Told Me Roe V. Wade Was ‘Settled Law’ In Private Meeting

GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a pro-choice moderate who holds a decisive vote on judicial confirmations, met privately Tuesday with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Collins said she had a wide-ranging discussion with Kavanaugh in which abortion featured prominently.

“We talked about whether he considered Roe to be settled law,” Collins said.

“He said he agreed with what Chief Justice Roberts said at his nomination hearing, in which he said that it was settled law.”

“We had a very good, thorough discussion,” she added.

In that connection, Collins told reporters that she asked Kavanaugh about his dissent in a 2017 case called Azar v. Garza, in which the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ordered the Trump administration to provide abortion access for an undocumented minor in federal custody. – READ MORE

“My heart breaks when I think about how Kavanaugh’s confirmation would hurt expecting and new moms too, who would have a harder time getting access to the maternity care that they need,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Illinois Democrat, during a press conference.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, New York Democrat, said the judge would outlaw abortion, criminalizing women who seek reproductive health care.

“This judge will undermine the ability of women of color, particularly, to survive,” she said. “The intention is to take away women’s rights.” – READ MORE