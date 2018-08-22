April Ryan Demands Sarah Sanders Pay for Her Personal Body Guard

CNN contributor April Ryan believes White House press secretary Sarah Sanders should have to pay for the reporter’s security costs.

“Oh, I get approached a lot, when I’m walking from my car, when I’m walking to my car, when I eat. Anywhere I go. I mean, they have put a target on my head, and I don’t know who’s who sometimes,” Ryan told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Tuesday.

“I’ve had death threats. I’ve had craziness … Do I have a bodyguard? Yes, I do. Am I paying for it? Yes, I am. And, I think [Sanders] should have to pay for it, especially if she’s stirring it up with her boss,” she added.

Ryan, who is a White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks, did not state why her employer is not paying for her security.

The reporter is currently promoting her book, “Under Fire: Reporting from the Front Lines of the Trump White House,” due to be released next month.

“What’s happening is unprecedented. I am a member of the press corps, one of the deans of the press corps now… I’ve been under attack. And lied on. Treated terribly. And if I don’t tell the story, you won’t get it. So, I’m putting it out there, because people see one side of it,” said Ryan. – READ MORE

CNN political analyst April Ryan believes CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s life was in danger at President Donald Trump’s Tuesday rally in Tampa, Florida.

Acosta, who was heckled with “CNN sucks!” chants before Trump appeared on stage, has said he did not feel like he was in America and expressed that he is “very worried that the hostility whipped up by Trump and some in conservative media will result in somebody getting hurt.”

“That’s a serious moment and a serious place. And Jim Acosta’s life, in my opinion, was in jeopardy that night,” Ryan told CNN host Don Lemon on Wednesday evening. “There was a safety issue.”

Others at CNN, like media reporter Brian Stelter, have accused Trump of leading a “hate movement” against the mainstream press. And CNN’s David Gergen even said that blood will be on Trump’s hands if there is violence committed against mainstream media journalists. – READ MORE