    Susan Collins cited Michael Avenatti accuser in her speech, and he is not happy about it

    Michael Avenatti, the attorney for adult film worker Stormy Daniels, lashed out at Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) over her speech that indicated his actions helped persuade her to vote for the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

    Avenatti expressed his anger and frustration from his social media account after Collin’s controversial speech.

    Collins excoriated efforts to bully her into voting against Kavanaugh in her speech on the Senate floor Friday. But she also noted the efforts by Avenatti in bringing forth an accuser claiming that Kavanaugh aided numerous gang rapes, including one perpetrated on her.

    “This outlandish allegation was put forth without any credible supporting evidence and simply parroted public statements of others,” Collins said in the speech.

    “That such an allegation can find its way into the Supreme Court confirmation process is a stark reminder about why the presumption of innocence is so ingrained in our American consciousness,” she added. – READ MORE

    “Michael Avenatti is probably the best thing to happen to Brett Kavanaugh. All these Democrats that have been flirting with him, they’ve got to really be embarrassed by him now,” Todd said Friday on “MTP Daily.”

    Todd added that Avenatti “diluted” the accusations raised by Christine Blasey Ford, which ultimately “cheapened the whole thing.”

    Todd’s comments came during a panel discussion on comments Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) made from the Senate floor Friday, when she announced she would vote for Kavanaugh and explained why in thorough detail. – READ MORE

