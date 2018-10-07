Susan Collins cited Michael Avenatti accuser in her speech, and he is not happy about it

Michael Avenatti, the attorney for adult film worker Stormy Daniels, lashed out at Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) over her speech that indicated his actions helped persuade her to vote for the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.



Avenatti expressed his anger and frustration from his social media account after Collin’s controversial speech.

.@SenatorCollins should be ashamed of herself for attacking my client and Dr. Ford. How did she make a credibility determination as to my client? How is she qualified to do that without ANY investigation? She did ZERO to determine whether my client and her witnesses were credible — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 5, 2018

.@SenatorCollins does not have the judgment to be a US Senator. She never met my client, never had her interviewed, never met the 6 witnesses supporting her declaration or had them interviewed, and never cross examined my client. And yet she made a credibility determination. How? — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 5, 2018

.@SenatorCollins did not attack me, she attacked my client. A woman who came forward as a sexual assault victim. And she attacked Julie and “shamed her” without any facts and no investigation. This was a disgrace and a gut punch aimed at survivors everywhere. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) October 5, 2018

Collins excoriated efforts to bully her into voting against Kavanaugh in her speech on the Senate floor Friday. But she also noted the efforts by Avenatti in bringing forth an accuser claiming that Kavanaugh aided numerous gang rapes, including one perpetrated on her.

“This outlandish allegation was put forth without any credible supporting evidence and simply parroted public statements of others,” Collins said in the speech.

“That such an allegation can find its way into the Supreme Court confirmation process is a stark reminder about why the presumption of innocence is so ingrained in our American consciousness,” she added. – READ MORE

“Michael Avenatti is probably the best thing to happen to Brett Kavanaugh. All these Democrats that have been flirting with him, they’ve got to really be embarrassed by him now,” Todd said Friday on “MTP Daily.”

Todd added that Avenatti “diluted” the accusations raised by Christine Blasey Ford, which ultimately “cheapened the whole thing.”

Todd’s comments came during a panel discussion on comments Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) made from the Senate floor Friday, when she announced she would vote for Kavanaugh and explained why in thorough detail. – READ MORE