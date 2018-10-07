Mitch McConnell Thanks Anti-Kavanaugh ‘Mob’: A ‘Great Political Gift for Us’

The Partisan Democrat Opposition To Judge Brett Kavanaugh Was A “great Political Gift” To Republicans, Senate Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell (R-ky) Said In Washington Post Article.

“It’s been a great political gift for us,” McConnell wrote. “The tactics have energized our base. I want to thank the mob, because they’ve done the one thing we were having trouble doing, which was energizing our base.”

Republicans are also benefiting in polling on Senate races because of the left-wing and partisan Democrat campaign against Kavanaugh’s nomination, said McConnell.

On Saturday, leftists opposed Kavanaugh's nomination in Washington, DC, displaying signs with messages such as: "STOP NORMALIZING RAPE," "ME TOO, ANITA!', and "This administration is like a jobs program for misogynists."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says he never once considered pressing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to withdraw from the Senate confirmation process amid the firestorm over allegations of sexual misconduct.

McConnell said in an interview with The Hill on Saturday that it never crossed his mind to urge President Trump’s embattled nominee to withdraw, saying he instead told GOP colleagues that he was intent on having a floor vote.

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee said that McConnell quashed any talk of Kavanaugh withdrawing when they met in his office on Sept. 18, days after Christine Blasey Ford accused the nominee of sexual assault.

McConnell acknowledged that confirming Kavanaugh “ended up being a lot harder than the Gorsuch nomination,” referring to Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s first nominee to the high court whom the Senate confirmed last year.

But the GOP leader said he was intent on pressing ahead, even when some in his conference wavered amid angry protests on Capitol Hill and the additional allegations from two women who came forward days after Ford.

“I never felt this nomination should be withdrawn at any point. When your reputation is in tatters as a result of unsubstantiated accusations, I thought in fairness to Judge Kavanaugh he was entitled to a vote,” McConnell told The Hill.

“There was never any real serious consideration given to withdrawing,” he said. – READ MORE