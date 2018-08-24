Surprise! New York Ranked Least Free State In America

On Tuesday, the Cato Institute released the latest edition of “Freedom in the 50 States,” which ranks states by how their public policies champion freedom fiscally, with regulations, and in ways affecting personal freedom. As the Courier-Express stated, “To determine the rankings, state and local government intervention was examined across a range of more than 230 policy variables — from taxation to debt, eminent domain laws to occupational licensing, and drug policy to educational choice.”

The ten best states ranked for freedom were Florida, New Hampshire, Indiana, Colorado, Nevada, North Dakota, Tennessee, South Dakota, Arizona, and Kansas.

While speaking at his rally in Charleston, West Virginia, President Donald Trump hit back at Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s remark in which he said America was never that great to begin with.

“New York’s Democrat Governor Andrew Cuomo even declared that even America was never great. Oh I see. Oh, okay,” Trump said. “Tell that to our great soldiers at World War I, World War II, Korean War, so many others.”

Trump ominously alleges that when Andrew Cuomo said "America was never great," he was speaking to a group of "socialists and probably others. Probably others." #ProbablyOthers pic.twitter.com/uASQHIKPlT — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 21, 2018

“I would imagine that’s career threatening, right,” he continued in regard to Cuomo’s statement. “How did he get away with that one?”

The president's response comes days after Cuomo challenged his idea that America could make itself "great again."