CRAP JOB? San Fran Spending $185,000 On Every Member Of Its ‘Poop Patrol’

San Francisco may be suffering from an overwhelming “poop problem” but at least a few enterprising residents are making cash off the city’s forgiving policies on public elimination.

According to a recent report in the San Francisco Chronicle, the city has hired a team of five people (and one supervisor) whose only job is to patrol San Fran’s streets and sidewalks looking for — and cleaning up — human waste. But applications for the “crap job” weren’t exactly pouring in, so the city made being a member of its “poop patrol” worth workers’ whiles, offering up to $185,000 in salary and benefits to every member of its human waste task force.

The Chronicle reports that city has already instituted “the new $830,977-a-year Poop Patrol to actively hunt down and clean up human waste,” and then adds, casually, in parentheses, the real cost of the job. “By the way, the poop patrolers earn $71,760 a year, which swells to $184,678 with mandated benefits.”

Of course, you still have to clean up human waste for a living (and live in San Francisco, where a $100,000 salary barely covers the cost of living). – READ MORE

San Francisco says the number of homeless encampments is down but that between July 1 and July 25, 2018, the city’s information service portal received around 2,000 calls about human feces on San Fran sidewalks — nearly 80 calls per day.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that city officials have touted a significant decrease in so-called “tent cities”; the city has managed to cut the number of homeless encampments by about half over the last two years. But the homeless that remain are more destructive than ever and most have turned down the offer of public housing.

During the month of July, the city’s 311 information and reporting hotline received plenty of calls about dangerous situations on San Francisco sidewalks. Of the more than 3,000 reports, 1,138 were about used syringes lying discarded in public areas and 1,948 were about “human feces or waste” — that’s an average of 78 calls about poop per day. – READ MORE