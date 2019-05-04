Surprise: CNN Poll Points Toward Beto O’Rourke As The Most Likely Democrat To Defeat Trump

In a surprise twist, a new CNN-SSRS poll purports to show that former congressman Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) is best-situated to defeat President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders and coquettish former Vice President Joe Biden came in just behind O’Rourke, followed by intersectional darlings Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The Hill reports:

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) leads President Trump by 10 points in a hypothetical general election matchup, according to a new CNN–SSRS poll.

The survey released Thursday shows O’Rourke with support from 52 percent of registered voters, compared with Trump’s 42 percent. Two percent of voters said they wouldn’t support either candidate, and 4 percent said they had no opinion.

O’Rourke held the widest lead over Trump among other Democratic presidential candidates who were included in the potential matchup.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden tied for second place behind O’Rourke, with each leading Trump by 6 points.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) followed with a 4-point lead over Trump, while South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) led the president by 3 points.