Supreme Court Rejects Efforts to Depose Hillary Clinton over Email Server

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday denied efforts to require former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to face a deposition over her unsecured email setup while she served in the Obama administration.

In an unsigned order issued with no comment, the justices denied an appeal from the conservative legal group Judicial Watch, mainly keeping in place a federal appeals court ruling from last August which stated that Clinton could not be forced to sit for a deposition.

Judicial Watch had wanted to depose Clinton, her aide Cheryl Mills, and other State Department employees over Clinton’s use of an unsecured personal email server — even for classified information — in a case seeking public access to State Department emails.

Clinton’s emails were subject to multiple investigations, including an FBI investigation which declined to charge her with violating federal record-keeping requirements or other crimes, despite clear evidence of violations. – READ MORE

