Texas COVID numbers decrease 17 days after mask, other restrictions lifted

Just over two weeks after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott lifted coronavirus mandates allowing businesses to operate at 100 percent capacity and made masks optional, the red state is still reporting decreases in cases and hospitalizations.

The governor championed his state’s success in a Friday night tweet saying, “Today Texas recorded the lowest 7-day COVID positivity rate since that data began being calculated: 5.43%.”

“We also recorded the largest daily number of vaccines administered to Texans: 342,849. More Texans getting vaccines will keep down the positivity rate,” he said, though adding that receiving the vaccine was “always voluntary.”

Today Texas recorded the lowest 7-day Covid positivity rate since that data began being calculated: 5.43%. We also recorded the largest daily number of vaccines administered to Texans: 342,849. More Texans getting vaccines will keep down the positivity rate. Always voluntary. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 26, 2021

Texas reported 2,239 new infections Saturday, roughly 500 fewer cases on average from the previous week, according to data from the state’s health department.

Biden slammed Abbott’s decision — which was shortly followed by similar mandate removals by Mississippi — as “Neanderthal thinking.”

“We’ve been able to move that all the way up to the end of May to have enough for every American, to get every adult American to get a shot,” Biden told reporters from the White House earlier this month. “The last thing we need is the Neanderthal thinking.”- READ MORE

