Supreme Court lets Pentagon limit transgender military service while lawsuits proceed

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Pentagon to restrict military service for transgender individuals while the Trump administration’s policy is litigated in the lower courts.

The ruling reversed the orders implemented by lower courts, which had prevented the Pentagon from proceeding with the plan. The issue brought a 5-4 conservative-liberal split, with Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan voting to keep the block on enforcement in place, while the five conservative justices, including Justice Brett Kavanaugh, voted to allow the policy to go into effect.

The court’s decision, though, does not apply to the policy’s legality, or President Trump’s authority to issue the ban. The decision was simply related to the policy’s enforcement while the case continues to go through litigation at the lower courts.

The ruling came after the Justice Department requested that the Supreme Court bypass the lower courts and decide the issue—a request the high court rejected on Tuesday, instead directing the case to work its way through the appeals and lower courts.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec praised the Supreme Court’s ruling in a statement Tuesday. – READ MORE