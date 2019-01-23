Debra Messing Attacks Covington Teenager: ‘Mocking, Condescending, Disrespecting, A**hole’

Actress Debra Messing Joined Many Of Her Fellow Hollywood Stars In Attacking Students From Covington Catholic High School Following Another Establishment Media Racism Hoax Spreading Across Social Media Over The Weekend.

“Mocking, condescending, disrespecting, ASSHOLE. CovingtonShame” Debra Messing said.

The teen pictured, Nick Sandmann, attended the March for Life with his fellow students in Washington, D.C. Friday. Toward the end of the day, he and a group of students were approached by a Native American man who began beating a drum in their faces and chanting. Another activist racially disparaged the group, saying, “You white people go back to Europe where you came from! This is not your land!”