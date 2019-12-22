Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg suggests biased senators shouldn’t participate in impeachment trial

Liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said senators need to be impartial in carrying out their role as the “jury” in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Ginsburg, 86, was asked during a BBC interview about Republican senators who have already said they will vote to acquit Trump, before the trial has even started.

“The House indicts, and the Senate tries. Should a trier be impartial? Of course, that’s the job of an impartial judge,” Ginsburg said.

BBC News’ Razia Iqbal pressed further, saying that it’s “problematic” that senators have already made up their minds.

"Well, if a judge said that, a judge would be disqualified from sitting on the case," Ginsburg said.