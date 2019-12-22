Trump Accuses Pelosi Of Quid Pro Quo, Suggests Impeaching Her

President Donald Trump ripped Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday for withholding the articles of impeachment from the Senate, stating that was engaged in a “quid pro quo” and suggesting that she should be impeached.

Trump’s tweet comes as Pelosi continues to hold the partisan articles of impeachment against Trump from going to the Senate because she is worried that the political trial would be biased in favor of the president.

“Nancy Pelosi is looking for a Quid Pro Quo with the Senate,” Trump tweeted. “Why aren’t we Impeaching her?”

Nancy Pelosi is looking for a Quid Pro Quo with the Senate. Why aren’t we Impeaching her? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2019

Following the Democrats’ vote on impeachment, Pelosi told reporters in reference to sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, “So far we haven’t seen anything that looks fair to us. That would’ve been our intention, but we’ll see what happens over there.” – READ MORE