Supposed ‘alien ship’ crashed on Mars has a much more mundane explanation

From above, the strange formation looks vaguely like something that might have landed, or crashed, on the Martian surface. When it was first discovered in the 1960s, it was strange enough for scientists to admit that they didn’t really know what it was. Now we have a much more detailed explanation, and unfortunately it doesn’t include E.T.

The strange shapes poking out of the dusty surface of Mars are called the Medusae Fossae Formation (MFF for short). Blurry photos snapped by NASA’s Mariner spacecraft many decades ago left much to the imagination, and it was hard to tell exactly what the features truly were.

Now, with updated images and gravity readings from above the MFF, researchers have been able to determine that the rock that created the formation is volcanic in nature. They believe the porous rock was deposited roughly three billion years ago, and Martian winds have continued to carve it into odd shapes over time. – READ MORE

