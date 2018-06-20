WATCH: Reporter Learns It’s a Mistake to Ask Sarah About Children at Border

June has quickly turned into illegal immigration month on Capitol Hill, with people who didn’t have too much of a problem with our broken borders and immigration enforcement system before just a few weeks ago suddenly declaring that it’s an outrage for the ages and it’s all Donald Trump’s fault.

The situation is a complex one that needs no recapitulation here, lest I bore you with the petty details as to why we’re in this mess. After all, the media certainly doesn’t, instead taking the insta-outrage approach so common to stories involving anything in even a distal orbit of the Trump administration.

All of this ended up on a rather packed docket for the White House briefing Monday, where immigration was pretty much the only thing on the agenda. In fact, the majority of the briefing featured Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen addressing the matter and insisting that once the loopholes in current legislation are closed, this could all be settled.

After that, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders took the podium for even further discussion of the matter, including one question from the U.K. Daily Mail’s Francesca Chambers in which Sanders was asked whether the Trump administration is using separated children as part of a strategy to get comprehensive immigration reform.

During the exchange, Chambers asked if “the administration is not using the children as pawns in this situation, then why not just have Congress pass legislation that narrowly deals with the family separation issue and sign it?” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1