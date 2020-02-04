Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes intended to glorify God — whether he won or lost the game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the most valuable player of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday after leading his team to a 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers, but whether he won or lost the game, the 24-year-old star was going to remain faithful to his primary purpose — glorifying God with his effort and conduct, according to WDAF-TV.

Mahomes has spoken publicly in the past about how he was raised in the Christian church. Unlike many people his age, he has not departed from that faith even as he rises to the highest levels of fame and athletic achievement.

“Faith has always been big with me,” Mahomes said, days before the Super Bowl. “Obviously I want to win every game, but I’m glorifying every single time I’m out there.”

"As long as I'm doing everything the right way and the way that He would want me to do it, then I can walk off the field with my head held high and be able to be the man that I am," Mahomes said Friday.