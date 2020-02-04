Kim Kardashian Praises Alice Marie Johnson After She Appears in Trump’s Super Bowl Ad

President Donald Trump focused on his accomplishment of criminal justice reform during this year’s Super Bowl.

In a 30-second advertisement aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday, Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign shared the story of Alice Marie Johnson and her “second chance.”

I promised to restore hope in America. That includes the least among us. Together, let’s KEEP AMERICA GREAT! Text TRUMP to 88022 if you liked our Super Bowl ad! pic.twitter.com/Lgjt53B7QX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2020

Johnson also responded to the commercial, as she tweeted Sunday evening, “Two Super Bowls ago I was sitting in a prison cell. Today I am a free woman and my story was featured in a Super Bowl Ad.”

“I will spend the rest of my life fighting for the wrongly and unjustly convicted!” she continued, adding, “God Bless America!”

Johnson had a life sentence for nonviolent drug offenses but was granted clemency by Trump. Her case was pushed by Kim Kardashian West. Trump previously signed into law the bipartisan First Step Act.

Kardashian West responded to Johnson, writing on Twitter, “So proud of you!!!!” – READ MORE