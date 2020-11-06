Sunny Hostin blasts ‘un-American’ Trump voters who backed ‘racist,’ ‘homophobic’ candidate

ABC News’ “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin feels that over 68 million Americans who voted for President Trump are “selfish” because they voted for someone who she says is racist, misogynistic and homophobic.

As of Thursday afternoon, the 2020 presidential election remains too close to call and Hostin is surprised the race is so tight considering the “botched job” that Trump did during his first term.

“For the past four years, this president has shown us that he is a misogynist, that he is homophobic, that he is racist and that he mismanaged a coronavirus pandemic to the tune of 250,000 American deaths,” Hostin said. “Yet 50% of America saw all of that and looked the other way to their brothers and their sisters and said, ‘I’m going to vote for him anyway.’”

She called it “really disheartening” and selfish” to vote for Trump.

“I’m not going to say that 50% of Americans are racist and sexist and homophobic but I will say that that tells me that they will look the other way to that kind of behavior, to the plight of their fellow Americans, if personally they feel that they are doing OK and that they will do better under that type of presidency,” Hostin continued. – READ MORE

