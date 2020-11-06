Wisconsin National Guard brought in to help with ballot counting

At least 13,500 misprinted absentee ballots in two counties will have their votes transcribed by poll workers, possibly delaying results

Poll workers in two Wisconsin counties will have to transcribe votes from at least 13,500 misprinted absentee ballots to clean ballots early Wednesday, possibly delaying reporting of results.

The state Supreme Court refused to issue a ruling on the ballots at issue, which cannot be fed into electronic tabulating machines, and instead told Outagamie and Calumet counties to use the statutorily prescribed method of ballot duplication for counting ballots of this nature.

Poll workers will need to work around the clock to meet the deadline for counting non-provisional ballots, which is 4:00 p.m. the day after the election.

Meantime, 20 Wisconsin National Guard members were sent from Outagamie County to Brown County to help with ballot counting, a spokesman said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --