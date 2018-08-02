Study: Media Employment Down 23 Percent over Past Decade

The Number Of Employees Working In The News Media Has Declined 23 Percent Over The Past Decade, According To A Pew Research Center Study Released Monday.

The Pew Research Center study found that 114,000 employees worked in the media industry—including in newspapers, cable, radio, and broadcast—in 2008, but that number fell by 23 percent to 88,000 employees in 2017.

Among newspaper employees, the decline is much more significant. Employment at newspapers dropped by 45 percent between 2008 and 2017.

Pew, citing data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, noted that 71,000 employees worked in the newspaper industry in the U.S. in 2008. In 2017, that number took a nosedive to 39,000 employees.

The study did note that while there has been a slight uptick in the number of digitally-focused news jobs, it was not enough to offset the overall bloodletting of newsroom jobs. – READ MORE

